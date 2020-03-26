Judge sentences man for burglary, dismisses attempted murder charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man has been sentenced for his involvement in a shooting at a Fort Wayne apartment complex on July 4.

Carlos Avila, 22, was sentenced to 25 years for Burglary in an incident at the Baldwin Creek Apartments on Hobson Road that left Javis Asher with life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Avila in November at a house in the 5500 block of Kimberly Drive.

Additional charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery and Battery were dismissed as part of a plea agreement filed earlier this month.

A judge also ordered Avila was ordered to pay $22,911.22 in restitution to Asher.