Judge orders release of man convicted in IU student’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a man convicted in the killing of an Indiana University student in 2000 must be released from prison and remain free while his case is pending before an appeals court.

U.S. District Court Judge James Sweeney in Indianapolis ordered John Myers II released from prison on June 15. Sweeney ruled Friday that the 44-year-old Myers must stay at his mother’s house and wear an electronic monitor.

Myers was convicted in 2006 in Jill Behrman’s killing and sentenced to 65 years in prison. Sweeney vacated Myers’ conviction in September based on ineffective legal representation during his trial.

