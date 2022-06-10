FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Blackford County judge has hiked the bond for a woman accused of crashing through a Montpelier home while driving drunk, killing a boy and his great-grandfather and hurting two more family members.

Brandi Bare

During a hearing in Blackford Superior Court, Judge John Barry on Thursday approved a motion to increase 46-year-old Brandi S. Bare’s bond from $5,000 to $50,000.

The community had rallied to have the bond increased.

Bare is charged with two counts of Level 4 felony Causing Death when Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, two counts of Level 5 felony Reckless Homicide, and two counts of Level 5 felony Causing Serious Bodily Injury when Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, along with one count of Resisting Law Enforcement, all related to a crash at a home at 165 E. Blaine St. the evening of June 2.

Police said Bare was driving drunk when her Pontiac Grand Prix drove off Main Street and continued through a backyard, then crashed into the back of a mobile home and continued all the way through to the front porch, where eight people were sitting, including 74-year-old Jerry “Jake” Michael and 5-year-old Jenson Reynolds.

Both were killed. Two others – a nearly 2-year-old girl, and the father of the children, Jerod Reynolds – were airlifted from the scene.

Officers found Bare sitting on the ground crying, saying she was sorry. Police noted she smelled of alcohol and her speech was slurred, and her eyes were red and blood shot. She had urinated herself, court records said.

Bare’s jury trial has been scheduled for Aug. 10.

