FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A man who shot dead a 15-year-old in an alley behind Euclid Avenue in February 2020 has been sentenced.

Cameron B. Hallett

Cameron Blake Hallett was sentenced Friday to 80 years for killing Eric McDonnell on Feb. 19, 2020, in the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue.

A jury found Hallett guilty of murder and using a firearm in the commission of an offense in April.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the shooting was captured on a surveillance camera in the area. It showed McDonnell walking in the alley while talking on a cellphone, then meeting a vehicle. As he walks back in the alley, McDonnell is approached by two people, the affidavit detailed.

The two then assault McDonnell, and a shot is fired from an “item in a bag” – presumably a gun – by a tall, slender person, the affidavit said. McDonnell can then be seen using the cell phone again, before another person runs up to him.

That person told police later than McDonnell told him, “Blako shot me, Blako shot me, Blako shot me,” the affidavit said. The person said “Blako” was a man named Cam who had recently threatened McDonnell for allegedly stealing from him, the affidavit said.

The person identified Hallett, whose middle name is Blake, as “Blako” in a photo array. Another witness also identified Hallett.

A third witness and friend of McDonnell told police that he heard “Blako” and “Forrest” assaulted and shot McDonnell, the affidavit said. That person also identified Hallett.