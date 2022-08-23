ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — The man who randomly shot three customers at a Kendallville gas station, killing one, in June 2021 has been sentenced.

A Noble County judge on Tuesday sentenced 25-year-old Matthew D. Rodriguez to 85 years in prison, according to a KPC News report.

Rodriguez had pleaded guilty to one count of Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder through a plea agreement last month.

It was just before midnight June 27, 2021, when police said Rodriguez opened fire inside the Gallops gas station in the 1200 block of North Street.

At the gas station, one man – 32-year-old Justin M. Smead – was pronounced dead. Two others – Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis – were hospitalized in critical condition.

Police identified Rodriguez as a suspect in the shooting after his sister called police and said Rodriquez came to her home in a “irate, crazy and insane” state and said he shot three people, according to court records.

Rodriguez was eventually located at an eastern Ohio rest stop on June 30. He was taken into custody after a short standoff with police there and extradited back to Indiana.

Rodriguez was to stand trial Aug. 22, but he pleaded guilty during a scheduled pre-trial conference July 26.

RELATED: