Judge hands man 21 years for string of gas station armed robberies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man implicated in as many as four armed robberies of gas stations around the city in January 2018 has been sentenced in federal court.

Brendan Collicott, 27, was sentenced to 21 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence.

Brendan Collicott

During the evening of Jan. 21, 2018, and early morning of Jan. 22, 2019, authorities said Collicott robbed four Fort Wayne gas stations while armed with a gun. He hit:

the BP at Stellhorn and Maplecrest roads,

the Shell at 4933 Lima Road,

the Shell at the corner of East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road, and

the Lassus Handy Dandy at Maplecrest and Rothman roads.

He had an accomplice for at least some of the hold-ups, authorities said.

Just after the last robbery, an officer saw a car matching the suspect vehicle description and pulled it over. Police found Collicott inside, with a loaded gun, and he was taken into custody.

Federal court records showed for his efforts, Collicott “did not get more than a few hundred dollars at any of the gas stations.”

As part of his sentence, Collicott was also ordered to pay $400 in restitution.