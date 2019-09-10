Judge gives man 200 years for Thanksgiving shooting that left 3 dead, 2 hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced for a Thanksgiving 2018 shooting that left three people dead and two others badly hurt.

Kameron J. Joyner was sentenced Tuesday in Allen Superior Court to 200 years for three counts of Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder related to the Nov. 22 deed inside a Downingtown Drive home. Joevonn Johnson, Colton Messmer and Tracey Andrews were all found dead in the house; Teryle King was found critically hurt, shot in the back, while Kyle Wagner was shot in the face near the front porch.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Joyner and Gerald Pinkston were identified by one of the victims and another person who was inside the house at the time of the shooting. One of the witnesses also told police Messmer was selling marijuana from the house.

A neighbor told police he heard the gunshots and looked outside. According to the court documents, he saw the two men leaving through the garage of the house, carrying book bags. He watched them get into what appeared to be running vehicle, with someone else inside.

A police officer looked up an address of one of the shooters named at the scene and found a vehicle matching the description of the getaway car. The vehicle was tailed by police and pulled over around 1:45 a.m. Joyner was found inside, wearing clothes matching the description a witness provided, the affidavit said.

Pinkston was arrested in January. He’s set to stand trial in December.

Joyner pleaded guilty in August.