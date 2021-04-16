Judge accepts man’s guilty plea for fatal baseball bat beating outside Fort Wayne Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A judge has accepted the plea deal for a man who admitted fatally beating another man with a baseball bat outside of a Fort Wayne Walmart last year, according to court documents.

Levi A. Arnold

Levi A. Arnold faced several charges for the death of 44-year-old Demarcus Walker. As part of the plea, the judge sentenced Arnold to 51 and a half years in prison. Arnold must also pay Walker’s family over $11 thousand for damages.

In March 2020, police were called to the Walmart on a report of a suspicious person driving around the parking lot wearing a black ski mask. Before officers arrived, they were told the person was beating someone with a baseball bat.

Witnesses on scene told police the suspect may have struck the victim with the vehicle and then got out of the vehicle and hit him with a black baseball bat.

Fort Wayne Police investigate a battery at the Apple Glen Walmart on March 7, 2020.

The suspect – later identified as Arnold – left the area before police arrived. A detective attempted to stop the vehicle, but could not. Arnold was eventually arrested.

Walker was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died April 11, 2020 of “Tracheal Narrowing and Cerebral Edema and Hemorrhage Due to Complications from Blunt Force Injuries of the Head,” an autopsy found. His death was ruled a homicide.