FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who shot a man to death then set a home on fire two years ago has been sentenced.

An Allen Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced 33-year-old J. Trinidad Ramirez II to 150 years for charges of murder, felony murder and arson in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of 37-year-old Marcos Ildefonso Casares.

J. Trinidad Ramirez

Ramirez was previously found guilty by a jury last month.

Casares was pulled along with two others from a house fire in the North Highlands neighborhood. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Two others – Doak Stanley McBride, 51, and Kyle Gregory Call, 32 – others were also pulled from the fire. McBride died of asphyxia from the fire, while Call died of smoke inhalation. Ramirez was not charged in those deaths.

According to court documents, Ramirez and several others were at the home in the 1800 block of Rosemont Drive. A witness told police that Casares pulled a gun on Ramirez during a fight but dropped it. Ramirez picked up the gun and shot the victim multiple times.

After the shooting, investigators believe Ramirez used a blanket to set the house on fire. During a police interrogation, Ramirez denied any wrong doing. He told police everyone was still alive when he left the home.

Later, though, homicide detectives interviewed several people and were led to Ramirez and another person. Out of that, Ramirez was arrested, police said.

