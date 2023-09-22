STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two suspects in a Jeep led police on a high-speed chase across state lines Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, a high-speed pursuit started in Branch County, Michigan near the state line just after 11:15 a.m. A blue 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was being pursued by Branch County Sheriff’s deputies for excessive speed and failing to stop for a police officer, the release said.

Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Old US 27 near the state line to assist Branch County officers, who said the Jeep was headed that way from Angola Road. The chase then entered Steuben County on Old US 27 and continued southbound to SR 120 as Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were responding, the release said. The Jeep continued southbound onto SR 127, then turned eastbound on SR 727 before heading back northbound on CR 50 W. Once the vehicle reached SR 120 again, the chase turned back eastbound on SR 120.

By that time, Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were able to deploy stop sticks on SR 120 west of Fremont in order to de-escalate and attempt to end the pursuit before reaching the town limits.

The suspect vehicle ran over the stop sticks and continued through the downtown area of Fremont on SR 120 before turning northbound on Ray Street. Branch County Sheriff’s deputies were then able to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Ray and Spring streets on Fremont’s east side.

The driver then ran from the vehicle but was quickly captured behind a house by a Branch County officer, the release said, and Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were able to apprehend the passenger at the vehicle.

Ashley Rose Daniels (Steuben County Sheriff’s Department) David Danquan Williams (Steuben County Sheriff’s Department)

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Ashley Rose Daniels, and the passenger was identified as 43-year-old David Danquan Williams, both from Kalamazoo.

The release noted Daniels complained of arm pain from a previous unrelated injury and was taken to a hospital before being booked into the Steuben County Jail on preliminary charges of Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, class C misdemeanor reckless driving, and class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Officers discovered Williams had an active felony arrest warrant out of Kalamazoo County, Michigan. He was booked into the Steuben County Jail on the fugitive warrant and is awaiting extradition.

Additional charges are being sought against Daniels and Williams in Michigan by the Branch County Sheriff’s Office.

Also at the scene were the Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, and Steuben County EMS.