Jay County woman admits spending $86K in public funds on self

PORTLAND, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to diverting more than $86,000 in public funds and spending it on personal indulgences during her time as a local trustee.

Katina Miller pleaded guilty earlier this month in federal court to one count of wire fraud. The Bryant woman was indicted in January on two wire fraud counts.

The Star Press reports Miller was a township trustee in Jay County’s Bearcreek Township from 2015 through 2018.

Her indictment alleged that she used the township’s two debit cards and wrote unauthorized checks to herself, eventually using more than $86,755 “to pay her own personal, unauthorized charges.”