CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of a woman killed in a wrong-way car collision Nov. 8, county officials said.

Shane Jason Woods crashed a pick-up truck into three vehicles while driving northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 55 in Springfield, Illinois. 35-year-old Lauren Wegner of Skokie, a village north of Chicago, died from multiple blunt force injuries she sustained, according to the county coroner.

Woods, 44, pleaded guilty in September to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, federal prosecutors said.