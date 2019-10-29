Jail inmate charged in killing at Broadway bar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An inmate at the Allen County Jail has been charged with murder in relation to a fatal shooting at a Broadway bar late last month.

Michael O Anderson, Jr., 22, faces a charge of murder and a sentence enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of a crime for the Sept. 28 killing of 23-year-old Jaylin L. Robinson in the parking lot of the Broadway Grill at 1420 Broadway.

Police and medics were called around 11:45 p.m. to the bar on reports of gunshots being fired. On the way to the scene, police were told someone had been shot.

When police arrived, they found a man down in a parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office found Robinson died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

After the shooting, police issued photos of images of two men, calling them ‘persons of interest’ in the case, and asked for the public’s help to identify them.

Fort Wayne Police said Tuesday that homicide detectives “worked diligently to find the shooter,” including taking “several calls” and following up with witnesses. An arrest warrant for Anderson was served in the Allen County Jail, where Anderson is being held on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court on Tuesday, police collected video surveillance footage from the bar. The video showed a dark blue Chevrolet Impala pull up to the bar around 11:45 p.m. and Robinson got out and walked toward a group of men, including Anderson.

As Robinson approached Anderson, they appeared to shake hands, the affidavit said. “That is when Michael extends his arms as he starts to shoot Jaylin,” the affidavit said. Anderson continued to shoot at Robinson then turned and ran off, the affidavit said.

A K9 found clothes a short distance from the scene. They matched the clothes that Anderson was shown wearing on surveillance video, and DNA pulled from inside the pants matched Anderson, according to the affidavit.