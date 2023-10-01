BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are searching for a suspect who reportedly stole an Xbox, several controllers, debit cards, driver’s licenses and cash from an IU dorm room.

According to an IU Bloomington crime notice sent Saturday, IUPD officers received reports this week of three burglaries where four separate victims said an unknown suspect “illegally entered their unlocked rooms” and stole valuables.

IUPD said that officers were called Friday afternoon to Eigenmann Hall to investigate the thefts, which occurred between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on the dorm’s 5th, 6th and 10th floors.

In total, the victims reported the following items as stolen:

An unidentified amount of cash

At least 5 debit cards

2 driver’s licenses

Multiple Xbox controllers

An Xbox gaming console

One wallet

“At this time, a suspect has not been positively identified by IUPD,” the crime notice read, “But the department is following up on leads for potential suspects.”

Anyone with information on the thefts is being asked by IUPD to contact the department at (812) 855-4111. To make an anonymous tip to police, call CrimeStoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

IUPD ended its crime notice by providing safety tips for all IU students living in on-campus housing. These tips included:

Always close and lock all doors and windows to your residence, room, or office when you leave

Always take your keys with you, even if you leave for only a short time

Do not lend your keys to anyone you do not know and trust

Always hide valuables and money so they cannot be seen through windows

Always report suspicious behavior or anything that seems out of place

Always lock doors upon exit of buildings

Additional safety tips, provided by IUPD, can be found here.