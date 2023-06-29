FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man recently sentenced for torching several vehicles at two car lots is now accused of damaging his GPS ankle monitor and putting its battery pack in a microwave.

Dewey Fredrick, 80, had recently pleaded guilty to four counts of arson connected to the destruction of four vehicles at two area O’Daniel lots last year that cost in excess of $75,000.

At his sentencing last month, he was ordered to serve an executed portion of his time in Allen County Community Corrections Residential Services facility, where he was required to wear an ankle monitor.

According to court documents, Fort Wayne police were notified that Fredrick had attempted to remove and damage his ankle monitor by putting the battery pack for it in a running microwave and throwing the ankle monitor against a wall.

Surveillance footage at the facility reportedly showed Fredrick put the battery pack from his ankle monitor into the microwave two times, and each attempt started a small fire and caused sparks to fly, according to court documents.

Court documents indicated that Fredrick also reportedly threw his ankle monitor against a wall, causing damage that totaled roughly $750.

When police questioned Fredrick about his actions, he reportedly told investigators that “I would have done anything to get out of here” and “it could have gotten a lot worse,” according to court documents.

Fredrick now faces a Level 4 felony arson charge and a Level 6 felony charge for violating a home detention order.

He is now also facing a probation violation in his previous case, which could possibly add prison time he had previously avoided.

Fredrick has a court hearing set for Thursday.