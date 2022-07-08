SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is accused of using a broken bottle as a weapon to stab another person during an altercation in the southwest part of the state Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers arrested 37-year-old Ashley L. Coffman on felony charges of battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon Thursday.

Police were initially called to assist with an investigation after someone suffering from stab wounds was taken to a hospital in Terre Haute.

According to police, Coffman had a verbal altercation with someone in the city of Sullivan. The altercation became physical, and Coffman used a broken bottle as a weapon. The person she was fighting with suffered stab wounds but was able to get away from Coffman, police said.

The Sullivan County Prosecutor issued a warrant for Coffman’s arrest and she was then booked into Sullivan County Jail.