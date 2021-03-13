ISP: Woman arrested for ‘dealing methamphetamine’ and other charges after month-long investigation

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was arrested for dealing methamphetamine and other drug-related charges after ISP troopers and Charlestown Police Department searched her residence on Friday.

ISP said that while working with the Sellersburg Post All Crimes Policing Squad (ACP), they began an investigation in February after learning of possible drug activity at 202 Reynolds Street in Charlestown.

As a result of the investigation, ISP requested a search warrant for the property. On Friday, the Sellersburg Post ACP team and officers with the Charlestown Police Department served the warrant and located approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine, pills, marijuana, and other drug-related items on the premises.

After the investigation and subsequent search, Kayla S. Gabbard, 32, was arrested on numerous charges. Gabbard was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail.

All subjects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.