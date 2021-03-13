ISP: Woman arrested after raising suspicions for driving 5-mph on I-65

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Sheridan woman was arrested after Indiana State Police Radio Region One Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call of a vehicle traveling at approximately 5-mph on Interstate 65 on Friday night.

Police said that the woman was seen traveling northbound near the 189 mile-marker in the right lane. An off-duty officer located the vehicle near the 189 MM and attempted to pull her over. The officer said that although he activated his emergency lights, the vehicle failed to stop and continued northbound at a low speed.

Another officer joined the pursuit which continued northbound on Interstate 65 for a mile and a half. At the 190.5 mile-marker, the vehicle ran off the road and officers on scene safely took the driver into custody.

The driver was identified as Courtney Pauley, 33. Officers said they located multiple empty pill bottles in the vehicle. After further investigation, it was discovered that Pauley was under the influence of a controlled substance.

An ambulance arrived on the scene and transported Pauley to a Lafayette area hospital. After Pauley was medically cleared, she was then transported to White County Jail.

All charges listed are merely accusations at this point. All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.