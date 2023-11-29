WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver from Kokomo was arrested Thursday after a state trooper discovered the driver was a wanted man with more than 200 pills and marijuana in the car.

Indiana State Police said in a release a trooper was patrolling US 24 near SR 115 around 11 a.m. that day when he stopped a driver for “unsafe lane movement.” The trooper said he could smell cannabis coming from inside the SUV, and found about 208 pills that later tested positive for MDMA or ecstasy weighing over 2 ounces. The trooper also said he found about 0.14 ounces of suspected marijuana.

Further investigation revealed the driver had a suspended license and two active warrants out of DeKalb and Carroll counties, ISP said.

The driver, 40-year-old Keland Brown, was arrested and charged with:

Dealing in a Controlled Substance- Level 2 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance- Class A Misdemeanor

Driving While Suspended/Prior- Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana- Class B Misdemeanor

Brown was taken to the Wabash County Jail.