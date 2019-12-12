ISP Trooper dragged by vehicle; suspect arrested after speeding through crash investigation

Indiana State Police arrested a man who dragged a Trooper in a vehicle and ran from officers after crashing his vehicle.

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say a trooper was dragged on a highway during a traffic stop before the driver was arrested by police after fleeing a vehicle pursuit on foot.

Around noon on Wednesday, December 11, Trooper Brian Runyon was on patrol on U.S. 30 near County Road 750 East. Runyon observed a vehicle traveling westbound at 80 miles per hour in the posted 55 mph zone.

Runyon initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu near the Porter and Lake county line. Runyon smelled burnt marijuana inside the vehicle as he spoke with the driver. When Runyon asked the driver for identification, he did not produce it and it was found that he was not the registered owner of the vehicle.

Runyon asked the driver to exit the vehicle and he complied. As the investigation continued inside Runyon’s patrol car, the driver, later identified as Darrell Loving, 30, of Gary, Indiana, ran from Runyon’s patrol car and got back into the Malibu.

Trooper Runyon ran from the patrol car, ran after Loving, and reached the driver’s seat to remove him from the vehicle. As he tried to do so, Loving put the vehicle in drive and sped off, dragging Runyon roughly 15 feet before he was able to get free of the vehicle.

Runyon fell into the westbound lane of U.S. 30 as Loving fled the scene toward Hobart. Runyon returned to his patrol car and attempted to catch the suspect, then lost sight of the vehicle.

At the same time, a Hobart Police Department crew was working an injury crash on U.S. 30 and Clay Street about two miles west of the original traffic stop. Loving then sped through the injury crash scene, narrowly striking multiple Hobart officers. Officers pursued the Malibu into Merrilville where the driver fled on foot, crashed and was taken into custody. The suspect was taken from the scene to SouthLake Hospital in Merrilville due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Runyon sustained minor injuries and was able to complete his duty shift.

The Porter County Prosecutor’s Office are reviewing the following charges for Loving: