VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 68-year-old Terre Haute man accused of forcing himself on a male victim for his sexual gratification is now facing a felony count of rape, according to the Indiana State Police.

Troopers arrested Kevin J. Fallon on Monday after completing an investigation that began in June, police said in a media release.

Kevin J. Fallon

The Shelburn Town Marshal asked state police to investigate an accusation against Fallon, who targeted a male victim, the media release said. Further details were not released, but the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for Fallon’s arrest.

Trooper Rondell Shelton of the state police’s Putnam Post made the arrest without incident. State police listed Susie’s Place, which is a child advocacy center specializing in the investigation of child abuse and neglect, as an assisting agency in a media release.

Fallon is facing one Level 3 felony count of rape and on Level 6 felony count of sexual battery.

He is being held in Vigo County Jail on $35,000 bond.