Haley Goodmon

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old woman clocked going 100 miles-per-hour while driving on U.S. 41 just south of Evansville was drunk and possibly high, according to the Indiana State Police.

A trooper spotted Haley Goodmon, of Evansville, travelling at a high rate of speed in a 2011 Hyundai Sonata at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, state police said in a statement. The trooper’s radar measured Goodmon’s speed at 100 miles-per-hour.

The trooper pulled Goodmon over near County Road 550 South and could smell alcohol in the car, state police said. Goodmon also “displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests,” according to a police statement.

Further investigation showed Goodmon consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana prior to the stop, though she refused to take a chemical breath test. She was then arrested and booked into Gibson County Jail on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

She was being held on bond.