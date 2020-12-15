ISP: Man broke into homes, held homeowners at knifepoint, stole several vehicles

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Defiance man was arrested after a string of home invasions and vehicle thefts in rural DeKalb County Monday night.

Nicholas J. Larkin, 36, of Defiance is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on preliminary charges of Burglary and Auto Theft.

According to a report from Indiana State Police, around 6:45 p.m., DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home along Wilderness Court in Waterloo on a report of a home invasion. There, the homeowner told police they’d been held at knifepoint by a man, who then stole their Dodge Durango and drove off.

At the home, deputies found an abandoned GMC Acadia SUV that had been reported stolen during an armed robbery in Williams County, Ohio, earlier, according to the report.

Around 7:45 p.m. then, police received another report of a home invasion, at a home along C.R. 56, where a man driving a Dodge Durango tried to break into the home. He ultimately fled after he was confronted by the homeowner, the report said.

State troopers found the Durango crashed and abandoned a short distance away from that home.

Just after 8 p.m., the owner of a home along C.R. 75 reported that their Nissan Altima had just been stolen, the report said.

Troopers patrolling the area spotted the Nissan driving behind a home along C.R. 75. They tried to stop the Nissan but it sped off through yards, farm fields, and over railroad tracks before it eventually became disabled and stuck, the report said.

The driver – identified later as Larkin – then ran off on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later by state troopers.

Larkin suffered injuries during one of the vehicle crashes and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was then taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

State police said additional charges against Larkin are likely.