POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An attempt from a state trooper to pull over a vehicle for speeding led to a chase and the arrest of a suspect in a Colorado homicide case, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

At approximately 10:23 a.m. Friday, a state trooper noticed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 64 near Evansville at a reported speed of 86 mph and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

However, the driver continued at a high rate of speed and eventually found its way on a county road in the area.

The driver reached speeds over 90 mph before losing control of the vehicle, leaving the roadway and coming to a rest in an open field, according to ISP.

ISP said the driver, 26-year-old Shawnathan Deangelo Chance, did not suffer any injuries in the crash, and authorities took him into custody.

After a vehicle registration inquiry, ISP learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, and may have been involved in a homicide on Jan. 5.

ISP detectives later determined Chance was a suspect in the homicide and arrested him on probable cause for murder, according to ISP.

Chance will be transported to Posey County Jail where he will be held without bond for Colorado authorities.

Chance also faces Indiana charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 6 felony; Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and Reckless Driving, a Class B misdemeanor.