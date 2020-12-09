ISP seizes over 110 pounds of cocaine after truck inspection; 2 arrested

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested two people Tuesday afternoon in Porter County after discovering about 110 lbs. of cocaine in the trailer of a semi that was undergoing a routine inspection at a weigh station on I-94.

The semi was heading east with a load of 18,000 lbs. of minced garlic. Inspectors at the weigh station contacted police after discovering a black case carrying a white substance within the trailer.

Police arrived around 1:15 p.m. and confirmed the case did contain what appeared to be cocaine. The estimated value is between $1.5 to $2 million.

Bajinder Singh, 37, and Gurwinder Singh, 32, from California were charged with possession of cocaine. Both were taken to the Porter County jail.