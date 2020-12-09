ISP seizes over 110 pounds of cocaine after truck inspection; 2 arrested

cocaine

Photo of cocaine found during a truck inspection provided by Indiana State Police.

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested two people Tuesday afternoon in Porter County after discovering about 110 lbs. of cocaine in the trailer of a semi that was undergoing a routine inspection at a weigh station on I-94.

The semi was heading east with a load of 18,000 lbs. of minced garlic. Inspectors at the weigh station contacted police after discovering a black case carrying a white substance within the trailer.

Police arrived around 1:15 p.m. and confirmed the case did contain what appeared to be cocaine. The estimated value is between $1.5 to $2 million.

Bajinder Singh, 37, and Gurwinder Singh, 32, from California were charged with possession of cocaine. Both were taken to the Porter County jail.

Photo of cocaine seized during truck inspection provided by Indiana State Police

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

