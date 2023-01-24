Miami County — A recent traffic stop resulted in the Indiana State Police (ISP) arresting a truck driver from Spencer, Indiana.

Todd Mills, 58, was detained in the Miami County Jail for operating a straight truck while under the influence of a controlled substance. The ISP also identified that Mills had the possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The traffic stop occurred on U.S. 31 near Miami County Road 1150 South on Jan. 19, where the ISP discovered that Mills was not wearing a seat belt.

Further investigation revealed that Mills was under the influence of methamphetamine. Officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, according to ISP.

Mills was also charged in 2021 for operating a commercial vehicle without a commercial driver’s license (CDL).