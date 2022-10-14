PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A west-central Indiana woman is facing charges in connection with the battery of a child younger than 14 years old, according to Indiana State Police.

Christine Smith

Putnam County prosecutors on Friday formally charged 62-year-old Christine Smith, of Mooresville, with felony counts of neglect of a dependent and domestic battery with bodily injury to a person less than 14, police said.

Troopers began investigating accusations against Smith earlier this week after receiving a report from the Department of Child Services. Once prosecutors issued a warrant for her arrest, police booked her into Putnam County Jail.

No further information about the accusations against her were released.