MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation.

On Jan. 12, a state trooper located Jordan at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Miami County Road 500 South and performed a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the trooper utilized a narcotics-detecting police dog to investigate Jordan’s vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of approximately 3.6 ounces of methamphetamine and 30 ounces of marijuana, according to ISP.

The next day, an Indianapolis SWAT Team took Wallace into custody at a hotel on the east side of Indianapolis.

Jordan Taylor (left) and Wallace Taylor (right)

Wallace currently faces the following charges:

Dealing/Delivery in Methamphetamine between 5-10 grams

Possession of Methamphetamine between 5-10 grams

Jordan currently faces the following charges, according to ISP:

three counts of dealing methamphetamine

three counts of possession of methamphetamine

neglect of a dependent

Jordan also faces additional felony charges pertaining to the traffic stop.

Both Jordan and Wallace are currently being detained in the Miami County Jail.