WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Akron, Ohio man faces multiple felony charges after reportedly driving through Whitley County at nearly three times the legal limit, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

On Friday morning, a state trooper noticed the suspect, 31-year-old Alex J. Kincaid, reportedly driving 22 mph over the speed limit on state Route 9 near County Road 500 N.

While conducting a traffic stop, the state trooper learned Kincaid and his family were traveling to Columbia City for a funeral, but the trooper also noticed Kincaid was reportedly showing “very obvious” physical signs he was under the influence of alcohol, according to ISP.

During the traffic stop, ISP said Kincaid reportedly threw something into a nearby ditch which ended up being a vaping device that contained a “suspected THC liquid.”

Authorities took Kincaid into custody following the traffic stop and later administered a chemical breath test, which reportedly yielded a result of .21%, according to ISP.

After the chemical test, authorities transported Kincaid to the Whitley County Jail where he now faces the following charges:

– Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) with juvenile passengers, a Level 6 felony

– Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 felony

– OWI with a BrAC of .15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor

– Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class A misdemeanor