LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A report of a walk-in gunshot wound at Munster Community Hospital led to the arrest of one East Chicago man Friday. He is being held on two counts of attempted murder.

On New Year’s Eve, troopers were sent to the hospital at 6:45 p.m. regarding an upper torso gunshot wound that happened on I-80/94. Per an ISP release, an investigation revealed the shooting took place near Burr Street when the victim stopped at a gas station. There, the victim was confronted by the suspect. After a “brief conversation,” the victim drove west on the interstate and was followed by the suspect in a black Ford passenger car. When trying to pass, the suspect vehicle drove next to the victim, and the driver began to shoot.

As ISP continued to investigate, detectives were led to a suspect who was seen at the gas station, along with a female, getting into the suspect vehicle. The female who was with the suspect also had a confirmed prior relationship to the victim. Because of this, the victim was able to identify both.

The release states a warrant was put out for the arrest of Alantae Antwan Thorton of East Chicago, Indiana. Troopers took Thorton into custody Jan. 6 at the Lake County Courthouse. He is currently being held at the Lake County Jail on two counts of attempted murder in addition to:

Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon (2 counts)- Level 5 Felony

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily- Level 5 Felony

Criminal Recklessness Committed with a Deadly Weapon (2 counts)- Level 6 Felony

There is no more information at this time.