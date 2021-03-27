ISP: Michigan City man arrested for child solicitation dating back to 2018

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Michigan City man was arrested on Saturday for Child Solicitation after Indiana State Police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that he was in communication with a minor since 2018.

The cyber tip was submitted via social media and indicated that a user of their services had allegedly solicited an underage child for sexual acts.

The investigation revealed that Jonathon Schuette, 42, from Michigan City, IN, allegedly had contacted the child to engage in sexual conduct.

Schuette is preliminarily charged with Child Solicitation- Level 5 Felony. He is being held at LaPorte County Jail on a $15,005 cash bond.

All persons named in this release are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court. All charges mentioned are merely accusations, actual charges will be determined by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.