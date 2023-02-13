MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Plymouth, Indiana man faces multiple felony charges after a traffic stop reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

On Sunday, a state trooper conducted a traffic stop on a car driven by 49-year-old Michael Whitfield on Mexico Road near U.S. 31 due to a traffic violation.

According to ISP, the trooper noticed “indicators of possible criminal activity” and had a K9 conduct a free-air sniff around the vehicle, and the dog reportedly gave a positive alert for the presence of drugs.

After searching the vehicle, authorities reportedly found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a small plastic bag containing approximately 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to ISP.

ISP also said evidence indicated Whitfield reportedly threw the bag out of the car during the traffic stop.

Authorities arrested Whitfield and transported him to Miami County Jail, and Whitfield faces the following charges:

– Dealing in methamphetamine (amount of 10 or more grams), a Level 2 felony

– Possession of 28 or more grams of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony

– Obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony

Whitfield also received multiple misdemeanor charges as a result of the traffic stop.