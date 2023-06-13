MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A 25-year-old Marion man faces three counts of possessing child pornography following an investigation by Indiana State Police (ISP).

The investigation started when ISP received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding 25-year-old Jacob Deck.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant and a search warrant and later arrested Deck near his home on Olive Street on June 8.

After ISP took Deck into custody, authorities served the search warrant for his home and located “multiple electronic devices,” but ISP did not provide any other details regarding the search warrant.

Deck faces three counts of possessing child pornography, with two of the counts being Level 5 felonies and the third count being a Level 6 felony.