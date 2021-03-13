ISP: Man wanted for burglary caught over speeding, crashes into brick wall

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man with an active warrant for burglary crashed into a brick wall after a trooper attempted to stop him for speeding Friday afternoon.

Police said that a trooper was patrolling Veterans Memorial Parkway east of 18th street in Lafayette when he tried to stop a 2005 Saturn Vue for speeding. Despite the officer putting on his emergency lights, the Saturn refused to pull over and continued westbound on Veterans Memorial Parkway at a high rate of speed.

Photo taken by police of crashed 2005 Saturn Vue driven by James Cook of Lafayette, IN.

The officer pursued the vehicle to 9th street, where it made a left turn to go south, and another immediate left turn onto Waterstone Drive. The driver went through the neighborhood before getting back onto 9th street and going south. He attempted to turn onto Valley Forge Road and crashed into a brick wall.

After the crash, the trooper was able to take the driver into custody. Upon further investigation, the officer discovered that the driver was James Cook, 26, who had an active warrant for his arrest out of Clinton County, IN for burglary.

Troopers on the scene also located a controlled substance inside the vehicle. Cook was uninjured in the crash and transported to Tippecanoe County Jail.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.