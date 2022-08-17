KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A southern Indiana man has been arrested after police say he robbed the same business twice this summer.

According to Indiana State Police, an investigation into two armed robberies at Sunshine Spa in Vincennes led them to Davis R. Miller, 25, of Worthington, Indiana.

The first robbery took place on July 3, with the second happening on August 13. Police say that during each incident, a man entered the business, displayed a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigating detectives with ISP and Vincennes Police were able to locate Miller on Tuesday in his residence where he was arrested without incident.

Davis Miller was charged with the following;