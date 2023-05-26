MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A 52-year-old Peru man received a felony OWI charge on Thursday following a crash in Miami County, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

At approximately 11:10 p.m., ISP responded to a crash near the intersection of N. Broadway Street and Shields Avenue in Peru, Indiana.

One of the drivers, identified as Timothy D. See, reportedly displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, according to ISP.

Further investigation by ISP reportedly showed that See also did not have a valid driver’s license and had a BAC of .202%.

As a result, authorities arrested See and transported him to Miami County Jail.

See received a single charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, which is a Level 6 felony.