ISP: man arrested after bringing drug paraphernalia to courtroom trial

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say a man was arrested while attending a trial after police discovered he had paraphernalia in his coat pocket.

Around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 11, Darrell Grayless, 46, of Harmony, Indiana, was attending a trial at the Clay County Courthouse regarding leaving the scene of an accident.

While waiting for the trial to begin, State Police Master Trooper Todd Brown discovered Grayless was wanted on an active arrest warrant out of Clay County for invasion of privacy. During a search prior to his arrest, police discovered the paraphernalia in Grayless’ pockets.

Grayless was immediately taken into custody and escorted from the courthouse to the Clay County Jail.

Below are the charges Grayless faces: