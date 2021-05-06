ISP: Man admits to stash of quarter-million images of child porn, ivory and ammo

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A southern Indiana man has been arrested on child porn charges after police said he admitted to having some 250,000 images, as well as illegal ivory and stolen government ammunition.

On Friday, a Dubois County Community Corrections officer went to the rural Loogootee home of 73-year-old Timothy L. Guy for a home check. Guy was on home detention for a previous possession of child pornography conviction.

At the home, the officer found “more child pornography,” according to state police.

A sheriff’s deputy then came to the home and found the amount of child porn at the home was “extensive,” a report said.

Timothy L. Guy

Over the course of several hours, police reportedly found numerous printed child porn photos, and a large number of electronic storage devices suspected of containing child pornography images, the report said.

At that point, Guy was taken into custody.

All told, police found more than 800 DVDS, at least 80 thumb drives, hard drives, and other electronic devices suspected of containing child pornography, state police said.

During an interview with investigators, Guy admitted that he possessed possibly a quarter-million images of child pornography on these devices. Guy also admitted to possession of ammunition that he had stolen from a naval base during his previous employment as an ammunition and explosive handler. He was also found to be in possession of numerous pieces of ivory, some of which were suspected by the DNR to be illegal to possess.

On Wednesday, state and federal officers served a search warrant on Guy's property. A large amount of suspected stolen government ammunition was seized, as were more pieces of ivory and electronic storage devices.

Guy faces three counts of level 5 felony Possession of Child Pornography.

More charges are possible as the case is still under investigation, state police said.