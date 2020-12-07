ISP look to ID suspect in theft from Kendallville auto dealer

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police have asked for the public’s help to identity a suspect who broke into a Kendallville car dealer to steal items and rode off in a yellow golf cart.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 19. According to an Indiana State Police report, “thin male suspect wearing an orange hoodie, blue gloves, blue jeans, and white/black running shoes” tried to break into the office building at Bodigon Auto Sales at 1320 W. North St. in Kendallville.

From there, the man broke into 1990 Chevrolet Corvette and tried to “hotwire” the sports car, state police said.

Finally, the suspect loaded a large subwoofer speaker box and other items onto a yellow 1996 Club Cart golf cart that was owned by the business, the report said. He then rode off.

State police said the golf cart was gas operated, with a yellow canopy roof, chrome wheels, and a white colored rear bench seat, the report said.

The incident was captured on the business’s security cameras. State police shared three images of the incident on Monday.

A suspect in an attempted break-in and theft at Bodigon Auto Sales in Kendallville is shown. (Indiana State Police)

A golf cart involved in an attempted break-in and theft at Bodigon Auto Sales in Kendallville is shown. (Indiana State Police)

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call Master Trooper Steve Malone at the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post at (260)432-8661. Callers can remain anonymous if requested.