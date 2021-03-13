ISP: Lengthy investigation leads to arrest, half-pound of methamphetamine seized

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A long-term investigation by the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section (DES) and Troopers of the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. concluded with the arrest of a man dealing large amounts of methamphetamine in multiple counties on Saturday morning.

ISP said they were informed that Darrell Cox, 56 of Taswell, IN, was dealing methamphetamine across counties. Through various investigation techniques, they were able to confirm the allegations.

Darrell Cox mug shot.

Police said Cox was located driving his 2006 Chevrolet truck southbound on SR 37, south of Ingram Road, past the speed limit. They conducted a traffic stop and, after observing indicators of criminal activity, they were assisted by other officers.

An officer on the scene deployed his canine who gave a positive alert on Cox’s truck. After a search, Cox was found to have over 200 grams of methamphetamine (7 ounces), approximately 2 grams of cocaine, and multiple controlled substance pills.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Cox was arrested and is incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail.

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411.