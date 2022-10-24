LANESVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A southern Indiana man is facing multiple sex crime charges dating back roughly 25 years after an investigation that lasted a few months, according to the Indiana State Police.

Troopers arrested the 50-something-year-old man, who lives in Lanesville in Harrison County, this past Thursday evening on charges of child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor and incest, a media release from state police said.

WANE TV is not naming the man so as to protect the identity of those he’s accused of harming.

A person contacted police this past July with accusations against the man, police said. An investigation involved several interviews, including at least one with the man. He is accused of molesting at least one child as far back as the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to police.

The man is accused of committing his crimes at his home and a camp, according to the media release from police.

Charges levied against the man could put him in prison for life.