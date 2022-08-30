Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Lake County Sheriff’s officer is accused of using police resources to stalk and then make threatening phone calls to a person he once had a relationship with, according to Indiana State Police.

Patrol Officer Nicholas Katalinic is facing a Level 6 felony count of stalking and a misdemeanor count of harassment by means of telephone, a state police media release said.

A fellow Lake County Sheriff’s officer contacted state police earlier this summer about the possibility Katalinic was abusing police resources to learn the whereabouts of an ex partner, police said.

Katalinic is accused of making false statements to 911 dispatchers to determine the location of this ex as well as a police computer program and database not open to the public, according to the state police media release.

During an investigation, it was found that Katalinic made several unwanted phone calls to his ex. He made comments referencing his ex’s whereabouts as well as the well-being of their shared child, police said.

It is unclear whether Katalinic has been booked into Lake County Jail and his current employment status with the sheriff’s office is not known.