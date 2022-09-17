KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) — A recent investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP) resulted in a Kokomo police officer facing a felony battery charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

On June 20, ISP initiated an investigation into an alleged battery case involving 42-year-old Roy Smith and a 60-year-old man from Swayzee, Indiana.

According to ISP, the investigation revealed that Smith and the alleged victim were purportedly in a road rage accident on May 22 in Kokomo. The incident allegedly escalated when Smith followed the victim’s vehicle into the parking lot of a restaurant.

ISP says Smith allegedly confronted and battered the victim in the parking lot. The victim suffered facial and rib injuries.

A special prosecutor from Tippecanoe County filed criminal charges against Smith for battery and disorderly conduct, and Smith has a summons to appear in court.

ISP says Smith was off duty and in a personal vehicle at the time of the alleged incident.