ISP investigation leads to discovery of stolen guns in abandoned vehicle

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An investigation by Indiana State Police led to the discovery of 18 guns and controlled substances in an abandoned vehicle near Terre Haute.

On Friday, January 10 around 4:40 p.m, Trooper Brad Fyfe saw the abandoned vehicle on the side of State Road 63 near Barnhardt Road which was partially in the roadway. While examining the vehicle, Fyfe noticed a large amount of guns and a small generator in the back seat through the window. Fyfe also saw a man with a gas can riding a bicycle towards the car, and he recognized him as Cody Doss, 26, from previous encounters.

As Doss approached him on the bicycle, Fyfe requested him to stop, but Doss ignored him and continued riding. Fyfe was able to apprehend Doss who had the keys to the car on him.

When Fyfe spoke to Doss, he discovered suspicious activity and criminal indicators. Doss said he had an agreement with the a woman to use her vehicle as a driving service for her, and that he was paid for this. Further investigation showed Doss had not returned the vehicle and was using it without the permission of its owner.

The vehicle was found to have 15 shotguns and rifles as well as three handguns, a generator, and controlled substances. Doss was taken into custody and was taken to the Vigo County Jail where he was charged with the following: