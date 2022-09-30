SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a shooting involving an Indiana State Excise Officer that took place in South Bend Thursday night.

According to police, an excise officer was working a special detail around local convenience stores when he began following a silver vehicle.

The suspect then stopped near an intersection, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the front of the excise officer’s vehicle, according to police.

The officer returned fire while the suspect fled on foot before returning to his vehicle and speeding off.

The office did not chase the suspect.

It is unknown if the suspect was struck in the exchange of gunfire, and the excise officer was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, and anyone with information on the shooting should call the ISP Bremen Post at 574-546-4900.

The Indiana State Excise Police is the law enforcement division of the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, and its officers are empowered by statute to enforce the laws and rules of the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission and the State of Indiana.