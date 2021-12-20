ISP investigating deaths of 2 people found in rural LaGrange County home

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a rural LaGrange County residence.

Before 8 a.m. Monday, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department received a request for a welfare check at the 7000 block of N County Road 675 West in Scott, IN, located northeast of Shipshewana.

While conducting the welfare check, deputies discovered the dead bodies of an adult female and adult male inside the residence. ISP detectives were called in to assist.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department have identified the two individuals as 36-year-old Ashley Lynn Hargrove and 38-year-old Adam Brian Leslie of Shipshewana.

ISP detectives believe this to have been an isolated domestic incident involving Hargrove and Leslie. At this time, the circumstances do not suggest any other people were involved.

The LaGrange County Coroner’s office has arranged for autopsies to be conducted at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne later this week, which will determine cause and manner of death.

This remains an active criminal investigation.