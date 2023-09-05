MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Michigan man faces a felony OWI charge after reportedly driving over 120 mph on U.S. 31 in Miami County, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

At around 11:22 p.m. Friday, a state trooper conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 31 near County Road 800 N. after spotting a driver reportedly going 121 mph.

The driver, 34-year-old Brandon Harvey, displayed signs of impairment, failed field sobriety tests and reportedly had a BrAC of .18%, according to ISP.

According to ISP, Harvey also had an active warrant out of Cass County, which court records show was for two misdemeanor charges.

As a result, authorities arrested Harvey, who faces one county of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, along with a Class A misdemeanor related to the active warrant.