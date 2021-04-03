ISP: Hit and Run suspect caught after he attempted to flee by vehicle and on foot

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man driving a vehicle suspected of a hit and run was caught by Indiana State Police on Friday evening following a pursuit.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Department dispatched a hit and run crash that occurred on U.S. 24 near Goodland. The suspected vehicle was reported to be a red passenger car with front-end damage.

A trooper was patrolling on County Road 50 East when a red vehicle matching the description passed him northbound. As it passed, he observed significant damage to the front drivers side of the car.

The trooper caught up to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop when the driver failed to stop and fled northbound. As a result, the trooper advised dispatch that he was in pursuit of the suspect.

During the pursuit, the vehicle struck a telephone pole, cattle fencing, and was driving on a flat tire, but the suspect continued to flee. The pursuit ended in Morocco when the male driver and female passenger fled on foot.

The male subject, identified as Matthew W. Boe, 29, from Remington, IN was later transported to the Newton County Jail. The female passenger was arrested and charged by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.

Boe was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of a hypodermic needle, resisting law enforcement, and driving while suspended.

Assisting at the scene were the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Morocco Police Department, Goodland Police Department, Newton County EMS, Morocco Fire Department, and Village Motors.

All persons named in this release are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court. All charges mentioned are merely accusations, actual charges will be determined by the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office.