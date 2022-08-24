HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash that happened this past spring in southern Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

State police troopers arrested 25-year-old Mitchell A. Jaso, of Ramsey, Tuesday on a warrant.

Jaso is accused of driving a Volkswagen Jetta left of a center double yellow line on State Road 64 east of Gun Club Road Northeast in Harrison County on this past April 10. He then collided head-on with an eastbound pickup, police said.

Mitchell Jaso

Four people in the pickup were injured while a fifth, 44-year-old Jeffrey S. Barnes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jaso’s blood-alcohol-content at the time of the crash was .15 percent – almost twice the legal limit – and he had the active ingredient for marijuana in his system, as well, according to police.

Jaso is being held in Harrison County Jail on facing the following charges:

Causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08 percent or more.