ISP finds meth, loaded handgun during southwestern Indiana traffic stop; 2 arrested

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested two people in Fort Branch Monday night after finding meth, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

Around 10:40 p.m., police pulled over Larry Morris, 49, and Sarah Ellington, 29, of Evansville near U.S. 41 near Oak Street for speeding. When police approached the vehicle, they detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police conducted a vehicle search and found an unspecified amount of meth, drug paraphernalia and a handgun inside.

Morris and Ellington were both charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Ellington was also charged with possession of a handgun without a permit. They were both taken to the Gibson County Jail where they are currently held on bond.