ISP finds meth, loaded handgun during southwestern Indiana traffic stop; 2 arrested

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested two people in Fort Branch Monday night after finding meth, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

Around 10:40 p.m., police pulled over Larry Morris, 49, and Sarah Ellington, 29, of Evansville near U.S. 41 near Oak Street for speeding. When police approached the vehicle, they detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police conducted a vehicle search and found an unspecified amount of meth, drug paraphernalia and a handgun inside.

Morris and Ellington were both charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Ellington was also charged with possession of a handgun without a permit. They were both taken to the Gibson County Jail where they are currently held on bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss